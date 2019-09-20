Football Frenzy Week 4: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are some great games on the agenda for the Football Frenzy this week, including a matchup between two of the best teams in the a state, a competitive conference contest and a meeting between teams that have each been rolling over opponents.

We’re spotlighting these games in Week 4:

Rockford (3-0) at Mona Shores (3-0) — Longtime Rockford coach Ralph Munger returns to the sidelines after recovering from a quadruple bypass as two of the best teams in the state meet.

Holland Christian (2-1) at Byron Center (3-0) — It’s an early season showdown in the O-K Green, one of the toughest conferences around. O-K Green teams have a combined record of 15-6, so each conference win will be coveted.

Edwardsburg (3-0) at Vicksburg (3-0) — Kickoff was moved to earlier in the day due to concerns about mosquito-borne EEE in southwestern Michigan. It’s a battle of unbeatens in the Wolverine Conference. So far this season, Vicksburg has outscored its opponents 109-22 and Edwardsburg 148-8.

We’re also working to have crews at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Allendale vs. Comstock Park

Belding vs. Muskegon Orchard View

Caledonia vs. Hudsonville

East Kenwood vs. West Ottawa (Football Frenzy Tailgate)

East Lansing vs. Portage Northern

Forest Hills Eastern vs. East Grand Rapids

Forest Hills Northern vs. Forest Hills Central

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Sparta

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Jenison vs. Reeths-Puffer

Lowell vs. Zeeland West

Montague vs. Hart

Muskegon vs. Kenowa Hills

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Muskegon Oakridge

Portage Central vs. Battle Creek Central

Unity Christian vs. Holland

Whitehall vs. Ravenna

Wayland vs. Thornapple Kellogg

Wyoming vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Zeeland East vs. Hamilton

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

