Football Frenzy Week 4: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are some great games on the agenda for the Football Frenzy this week, including a matchup between two of the best teams in the a state, a competitive conference contest and a meeting between teams that have each been rolling over opponents.
We’re spotlighting these games in Week 4:
Rockford (3-0) at Mona Shores (3-0) — Longtime Rockford coach Ralph Munger returns to the sidelines after recovering from a quadruple bypass as two of the best teams in the state meet.
Holland Christian (2-1) at Byron Center (3-0) — It’s an early season showdown in the O-K Green, one of the toughest conferences around. O-K Green teams have a combined record of 15-6, so each conference win will be coveted.
Edwardsburg (3-0) at Vicksburg (3-0) — Kickoff was moved to earlier in the day due to concerns about mosquito-borne EEE in southwestern Michigan. It’s a battle of unbeatens in the Wolverine Conference. So far this season, Vicksburg has outscored its opponents 109-22 and Edwardsburg 148-8.
We’re also working to have crews at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Allendale vs. Comstock Park
- Belding vs. Muskegon Orchard View
- Caledonia vs. Hudsonville
- East Kenwood vs. West Ottawa (Football Frenzy Tailgate)
- East Lansing vs. Portage Northern
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. East Grand Rapids
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Forest Hills Central
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Sparta
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Grand Rapids Christian
- Jenison vs. Reeths-Puffer
- Lowell vs. Zeeland West
- Montague vs. Hart
- Muskegon vs. Kenowa Hills
- Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Muskegon Oakridge
- Portage Central vs. Battle Creek Central
- Unity Christian vs. Holland
- Whitehall vs. Ravenna
- Wayland vs. Thornapple Kellogg
- Wyoming vs. Grand Rapids South Christian
- Zeeland East vs. Hamilton
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
