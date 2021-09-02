Football Frenzy Thursday: Where our crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second week of high school football means another week with two nights of the Football Frenzy.
Things kick off tonight with these spotlight games:
- Muskegon Catholic Central at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Muskegon Oakridge at Whitehall
- Cedar Springs at Rockford
- In the college ranks, Findlay will play Ferris State University
We’ll also have crews spread out around West Michigan to bring you highlights of these matchups (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Allendale vs. Hopkins
- Battle Creek Central vs. St. Joseph
- Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Portage Northern
- Caledonia vs. Lowell
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. Holland Christian
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Jenison
- Fruitport vs. Cadillac
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Benton Harbor (at Houseman Field)
- Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Grand Rapids Christian (at Jenison High School)
- Kalamazoo Central vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
- Kenowa Hills vs. Greenville
- Morley Stanwood vs. Carson City-Crystal
- Muskegon Reeths-Puffer vs. St. Johns
- North Muskegon vs. Montague
- Northview vs. Wyoming
- Otsego vs. Paw Paw
- Portage Central vs. Mattawan
- Ravenna vs. Shelby
- Spring Lake vs. Zeeland East
- Thornapple Kellogg vs. Byron Center
- Wayland vs. Coopersville
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.