It’s Frenzy time: Football back Friday as virus forces changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy returns Friday as the high school football season gets underway late and with coronavirus mitigation efforts in place.

The season has been shortened because coronavirus concerns forced it to start late, in Week 4. Teams do not have to qualify for playoffs this year; they are automatically in.

Students will have to wear masks while playing. Each is allowed only two spectators.

Then in the evening, we’re shining the spotlight on two games:

Jenison at Rockford

Hudsonville at East Kentwood

In addition, our crews will be all over West Michigan, working to bring you highlights from these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Caledonia vs. West Ottawa

Cedar Springs vs. Thornapple Kellogg

Comstock Park vs. Belding

Forest Hills Central vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Forest Hills Northern vs. Byron Center

Godwin Heights vs. Sparta

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Coopersville

Grandville vs. Grand Haven

Hamilton vs. Fruitport

Holland vs. Muskegon

Hopkins vs. Orchard View

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Spring Lake

Kalamazoo United vs. Benton Harbor

Kenowa Hills vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Lowell vs. East Grand Rapids

North Muskegon vs. Shelby

Northview vs. Greenville

Plainwell vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Portage Central vs. East Lansing

Reeths-Puffer vs. Mona Shores

Schoolcraft vs. Constantine

Wayland vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Wyoming vs. Zeeland West

Zeeland East vs. Grand Rapids Union

