It’s Frenzy time: Football back Friday as virus forces changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy returns Friday as the high school football season gets underway late and with coronavirus mitigation efforts in place.
The season has been shortened because coronavirus concerns forced it to start late, in Week 4. Teams do not have to qualify for playoffs this year; they are automatically in.
Students will have to wear masks while playing. Each is allowed only two spectators.
Join us on Daybreak starting at 4:30 a.m. as we kick off the Football Frenzy Tailgate at Grandville High School.
Then in the evening, we’re shining the spotlight on two games:
- Jenison at Rockford
- Hudsonville at East Kentwood
In addition, our crews will be all over West Michigan, working to bring you highlights from these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Caledonia vs. West Ottawa
- Cedar Springs vs. Thornapple Kellogg
- Comstock Park vs. Belding
- Forest Hills Central vs. Grand Rapids Christian
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Byron Center
- Godwin Heights vs. Sparta
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Forest Hills Eastern
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Coopersville
- Grandville vs. Grand Haven
- Hamilton vs. Fruitport
- Holland vs. Muskegon
- Hopkins vs. Orchard View
- Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Spring Lake
- Kalamazoo United vs. Benton Harbor
- Kenowa Hills vs. Grand Rapids South Christian
- Lowell vs. East Grand Rapids
- North Muskegon vs. Shelby
- Northview vs. Greenville
- Plainwell vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
- Portage Central vs. East Lansing
- Reeths-Puffer vs. Mona Shores
- Schoolcraft vs. Constantine
- Wayland vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Wyoming vs. Zeeland West
- Zeeland East vs. Grand Rapids Union
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.