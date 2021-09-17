Frenzy Week 4: Where the crews will be

Football Frenzy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 4 of the Football Frenzy will feature the two-time defending state champs, a salute to veterans and a late home opener.

We’re shining the spotlight on these three matchups:

  • Zeeland West at Mona Shores — Annual Sailor Salute game honoring veterans and first responders.
  • Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Two-time defending state champion Catholic Central has won 26 straight games.
  • East Grand Rapids at Byron Center — Byron Center’s home opener after some games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):

  • Battle Creek Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview
  • Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Pennfield
  • Belding vs. Calvin Christian
  • Comstock Park vs. Godwin Heights
  • East Kentwood vs. Caledonia
  • Fruitport vs. Spring Lake
  • Grand Rapids Christian vs Greenville
  • Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wayland (at Houseman Field)
  • Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Hamilton
  • Grandville vs. Rockford
  • Holland Christian vs. Coopersville
  • Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Allendale (at Hudsonville High School)
  • Jenison vs. Hudsonville
  • Kalamazoo Central vs. St. Joseph
  • Kenowa Hills vs. Cedar Springs
  • Lowell vs. Forest Hills Central
  • Muskegon vs. Grand Rapids Union
  • Northview vs. Forest Hills Northern
  • Portage Northern vs. Stevensville Lakeshore
  • West Ottawa vs. Grand Haven
  • Zeeland East vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!