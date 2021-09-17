Frenzy Week 4: Where the crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 4 of the Football Frenzy will feature the two-time defending state champs, a salute to veterans and a late home opener.

We’re shining the spotlight on these three matchups:

Zeeland West at Mona Shores — Annual Sailor Salute game honoring veterans and first responders.

Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Two-time defending state champion Catholic Central has won 26 straight games.

East Grand Rapids at Byron Center — Byron Center’s home opener after some games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):

Battle Creek Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Pennfield

Belding vs. Calvin Christian

Comstock Park vs. Godwin Heights

East Kentwood vs. Caledonia

Fruitport vs. Spring Lake

Grand Rapids Christian vs Greenville

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wayland (at Houseman Field)

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Hamilton

Grandville vs. Rockford

Holland Christian vs. Coopersville

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Allendale (at Hudsonville High School)

Jenison vs. Hudsonville

Kalamazoo Central vs. St. Joseph

Kenowa Hills vs. Cedar Springs

Lowell vs. Forest Hills Central

Muskegon vs. Grand Rapids Union

Northview vs. Forest Hills Northern

Portage Northern vs. Stevensville Lakeshore

West Ottawa vs. Grand Haven

Zeeland East vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

