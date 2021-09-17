Frenzy Week 4: Where the crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 4 of the Football Frenzy will feature the two-time defending state champs, a salute to veterans and a late home opener.
We’re shining the spotlight on these three matchups:
- Zeeland West at Mona Shores — Annual Sailor Salute game honoring veterans and first responders.
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Two-time defending state champion Catholic Central has won 26 straight games.
- East Grand Rapids at Byron Center — Byron Center’s home opener after some games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Battle Creek Central vs. Battle Creek Lakeview
- Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Pennfield
- Belding vs. Calvin Christian
- Comstock Park vs. Godwin Heights
- East Kentwood vs. Caledonia
- Fruitport vs. Spring Lake
- Grand Rapids Christian vs Greenville
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wayland (at Houseman Field)
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Hamilton
- Grandville vs. Rockford
- Holland Christian vs. Coopersville
- Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Allendale (at Hudsonville High School)
- Jenison vs. Hudsonville
- Kalamazoo Central vs. St. Joseph
- Kenowa Hills vs. Cedar Springs
- Lowell vs. Forest Hills Central
- Muskegon vs. Grand Rapids Union
- Northview vs. Forest Hills Northern
- Portage Northern vs. Stevensville Lakeshore
- West Ottawa vs. Grand Haven
- Zeeland East vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.