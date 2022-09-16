GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of Week 4’s Football Frenzy high school football spotlight teams are hoping to remain unbeaten.

Belding vs. Calvin Christian (at Grandville Middle School) in a battle of the unbeatens.

Montague (2-1) hopes to beat Whitehall (3-0) in the battle for the Bell Trophy.

Constantine (2-1) takes on Schoolcraft (3-0).

The Frenzy crew is also working to get highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):

Hudsonville at Caledonia

Grand Rapids South Christian at Cedar Springs

Jenison at East Kentwood

East Grand Rapids at Forest Hills Central

West Ottawa at Grandville

Holland Christian at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Coopersville at Hamilton

Zeeland West at Holland

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Kenowa Hills

Byron Center at Lowell

Grand Rapids Christian at Northview

Ludington at Oakridge

Sturgis at Paw Paw

Grand Rapids Union at Reeths-Puffer

Grand Haven at Rockford

Fruitport vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison High School)

Edwardsburg at Vicksburg

Forest Hills Eastern at Wayland

Mona Shores at Wyoming

Muskegon at Zeeland East

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

