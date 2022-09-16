GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of Week 4’s Football Frenzy high school football spotlight teams are hoping to remain unbeaten.
- Belding vs. Calvin Christian (at Grandville Middle School) in a battle of the unbeatens.
- Montague (2-1) hopes to beat Whitehall (3-0) in the battle for the Bell Trophy.
- Constantine (2-1) takes on Schoolcraft (3-0).
The Frenzy crew is also working to get highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Hudsonville at Caledonia
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Cedar Springs
- Jenison at East Kentwood
- East Grand Rapids at Forest Hills Central
- West Ottawa at Grandville
- Holland Christian at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Coopersville at Hamilton
- Zeeland West at Holland
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Kenowa Hills
- Byron Center at Lowell
- Grand Rapids Christian at Northview
- Ludington at Oakridge
- Sturgis at Paw Paw
- Grand Rapids Union at Reeths-Puffer
- Grand Haven at Rockford
- Fruitport vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison High School)
- Edwardsburg at Vicksburg
- Forest Hills Eastern at Wayland
- Mona Shores at Wyoming
- Muskegon at Zeeland East
tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.