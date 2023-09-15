GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday is here again, and that means more action on the gridiron.

This week, the Football Frenzy is shining the spotlight on these games, two of which are major early-season conference showdowns:

Caledonia at Rockford (O-K Red)

Muskegon at Mona Shores (O-K Green)

Hamilton at Allendale (Battle of the unbeatens in the O-K Blue)

We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):

Comstock Park at Belding

Grand Rapids Christian at Byron Center

Forest Hills Central at Forest Hills Northern

Hudsonville at Grand Haven

Forest Hills Eastern at Grand Rapids South Christian (at East Kentwood)

Zeeland West at Grand Rapids Union

East Kentwood at Grandville

East Grand Rapids at Greenville

Portage Northern at Kalamazoo Central

Sparta at Kelloggsville

Whitehall at Montague

Hesperia at North Muskegon

Lowell at Northview

Vicksburg at Paw Paw

Mattawan at Portage Central

Coopersville at Spring Lake

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers

Grand Rapids West Catholic at Unity Christian

Wyoming at Zeeland East

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.