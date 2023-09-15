GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday is here again, and that means more action on the gridiron.
This week, the Football Frenzy is shining the spotlight on these games, two of which are major early-season conference showdowns:
- Caledonia at Rockford (O-K Red)
- Muskegon at Mona Shores (O-K Green)
- Hamilton at Allendale (Battle of the unbeatens in the O-K Blue)
We’re also sending crews to these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Comstock Park at Belding
- Grand Rapids Christian at Byron Center
- Forest Hills Central at Forest Hills Northern
- Hudsonville at Grand Haven
- Forest Hills Eastern at Grand Rapids South Christian (at East Kentwood)
- Zeeland West at Grand Rapids Union
- East Kentwood at Grandville
- East Grand Rapids at Greenville
- Portage Northern at Kalamazoo Central
- Sparta at Kelloggsville
- Whitehall at Montague
- Hesperia at North Muskegon
- Lowell at Northview
- Vicksburg at Paw Paw
- Mattawan at Portage Central
- Coopersville at Spring Lake
- Edwardsburg at Three Rivers
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Unity Christian
- Wyoming at Zeeland East
