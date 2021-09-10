Football Frenzy: Where the crews will be for Week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Frenzy team is ready to head out and hit the gridiron to bring you tons of highlights from Week 3 of the high school football season.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Muskegon at Zeeland West

Grandville at Caledonia

Grand Rapids West Catholic at Allendale

We’re also sending crews to these matchups (listed alphabetically by home team):

Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills

East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Forest Hills Central vs. Northview

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Forest Hills Northern vs. Lowell

Godwin Heights vs. Hopkins

Grand Haven vs. Jenison

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg (at East Kentwood)

Grand Rapids Union vs. Mona Shores (at Houseman Field)

Hamilton vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Holland vs. Zeeland East

Hudsonville vs. West Ottawa

Mattawan vs. Stevensville Lakeshore

Montague vs. Hart

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Mason County Central

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer vs. Wyoming

Paw Paw vs. Dowagiac

Portage Central vs. Kalamazoo Central

Rockford vs. East Kentwood

Schoolcraft vs. Kalamazoo United

Spring Lake vs. Holland Christian

St. Joseph vs. Portage Northern

Whitehall vs. Ravenna

As of Thursday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association said a total of 10 games statewide had been canceled so far this season due to COVID-19 protocols. The organization said that accounts for about 1.1% of scheduled games so far.

