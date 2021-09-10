Football Frenzy: Where the crews will be for Week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Frenzy team is ready to head out and hit the gridiron to bring you tons of highlights from Week 3 of the high school football season.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Muskegon at Zeeland West
- Grandville at Caledonia
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Allendale
We’re also sending crews to these matchups (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills
- East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Christian
- Forest Hills Central vs. Northview
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Lowell
- Godwin Heights vs. Hopkins
- Grand Haven vs. Jenison
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg (at East Kentwood)
- Grand Rapids Union vs. Mona Shores (at Houseman Field)
- Hamilton vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Holland vs. Zeeland East
- Hudsonville vs. West Ottawa
- Mattawan vs. Stevensville Lakeshore
- Montague vs. Hart
- Muskegon Oakridge vs. Mason County Central
- Muskegon Reeths-Puffer vs. Wyoming
- Paw Paw vs. Dowagiac
- Portage Central vs. Kalamazoo Central
- Rockford vs. East Kentwood
- Schoolcraft vs. Kalamazoo United
- Spring Lake vs. Holland Christian
- St. Joseph vs. Portage Northern
- Whitehall vs. Ravenna
As of Thursday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association said a total of 10 games statewide had been canceled so far this season due to COVID-19 protocols. The organization said that accounts for about 1.1% of scheduled games so far.
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.