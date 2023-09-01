GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another dose of the Football Frenzy.

It will be a shorter Frenzy because of the holiday weekend, but the matchups are expected to be electric.

Here are the games we’ll be spotlighting:

East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids South Christian at East Kentwood

Grand Rapids Union at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Rockford at Mona Shores

We’ll also be sending crews to these games:

North Farmington at Caledonia

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Battle Creek Central

River Rouge at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Traverse City St. Francis at Lawton

Warren De La Salle at Muskegon

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.