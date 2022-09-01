GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 2 of the Football Frenzy includes plenty of great high school matchups and the start of local college teams’ seasons.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Ferris State’s home opener vs. Central Washington

home opener vs. Central Washington Grand Valley State’s home opener vs. Colorado School of Mines. This game will air on WXSP starting at 7 p.m.

home opener vs. Colorado School of Mines. This game will air on WXSP starting at 7 p.m. Mona Shores at Rockford

We’re also working to get highlights of these high school games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Lake Odessa Lakewood at Belding

Grand Rapids South Christian at East Grand Rapids

South Haven at Forest Hills Eastern

Byron Center at Grandville

Kenowa Hills at Greenville

Benzie Central at Hamilton

Whitehall at Hastings

Wayland at Holland Christian

Allendale at Hopkins

Forest Hills Northern at Jenison

Central Montcalm at Kent City

Thornapple Kellogg at Lowell

Forest Hills Central at Portage Central

Montague at Ravenna

Centreville at Schoolcraft

Coopersville at Sparta

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers

Portage Northern at West Ottawa

Spring Lake at Zeeland East

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

