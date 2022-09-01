GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 2 of the Football Frenzy includes plenty of great high school matchups and the start of local college teams’ seasons.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Ferris State’s home opener vs. Central Washington
- Grand Valley State’s home opener vs. Colorado School of Mines. This game will air on WXSP starting at 7 p.m.
- Mona Shores at Rockford
We’re also working to get highlights of these high school games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Lake Odessa Lakewood at Belding
- Grand Rapids South Christian at East Grand Rapids
- South Haven at Forest Hills Eastern
- Byron Center at Grandville
- Kenowa Hills at Greenville
- Benzie Central at Hamilton
- Whitehall at Hastings
- Wayland at Holland Christian
- Allendale at Hopkins
- Forest Hills Northern at Jenison
- Central Montcalm at Kent City
- Thornapple Kellogg at Lowell
- Forest Hills Central at Portage Central
- Montague at Ravenna
- Centreville at Schoolcraft
- Coopersville at Sparta
- Edwardsburg at Three Rivers
- Portage Northern at West Ottawa
- Spring Lake at Zeeland East
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
