Second-round pairings set for HS football playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following Hudsonville’s 38-7 victory Saturday night over Traverse City West, matchups are set for the second round of high school football playoffs.

While most higher-seed teams are expected to host, sites and times are expected to be made official by the MHSAA sometime Monday.

Including the eigh-man playoff divisions, there are 32 teams in our West Michigan coverage area still alive:

Division 1

Grand Haven vs. Hudsonville

East Kentwood vs. Brighton

Division 2

Midland Dow vs. Mona Shores

Portage Northern vs. Forest Hills Central

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Livonia Churchill

Division 3

Muskegon vs. Cedar Springs

Byron Center vs. East Grand Rapids

Zeeland West vs. Edwardsburg

Division 4

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Sparta

South Christian vs. Unity Christian

Paw Paw vs. Marshall

Division 5

Kingsley vs. Oakridge

Kalamazoo United vs. Hopkins

Portland vs. Lansing Catholic

Division 6

Montague vs. Ravenna

Division 7

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Kent City

Schoolcraft vs. Lawton

Eight-player Division 1

Colon vs. Martin

Eight-player Division 2

Climax-Scotts vs. Onekama

Portland St. Patrick vs. Kinde North Huron

