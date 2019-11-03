Second-round pairings set for HS football playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following Hudsonville’s 38-7 victory Saturday night over Traverse City West, matchups are set for the second round of high school football playoffs.

While most higher-seed teams are expected to host, sites and times are expected to be made official by the MHSAA sometime Monday.

Including the eigh-man playoff divisions, there are 32 teams in our West Michigan coverage area still alive:

Division 1

  • Grand Haven vs. Hudsonville
  • East Kentwood vs. Brighton

Division 2

  • Midland Dow vs. Mona Shores
  • Portage Northern vs. Forest Hills Central
  • Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Livonia Churchill

Division 3

  • Muskegon vs. Cedar Springs
  • Byron Center vs. East Grand Rapids
  • Zeeland West vs. Edwardsburg

Division 4

  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Sparta
  • South Christian vs. Unity Christian
  • Paw Paw vs. Marshall

Division 5

  • Kingsley vs. Oakridge
  • Kalamazoo United vs. Hopkins
  • Portland vs. Lansing Catholic

Division 6

  • Montague vs. Ravenna

Division 7

  • Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Kent City
  • Schoolcraft vs. Lawton

Eight-player Division 1

  • Colon vs. Martin

Eight-player Division 2

  • Climax-Scotts vs. Onekama
  • Portland St. Patrick vs. Kinde North Huron

