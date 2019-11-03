Second-round pairings set for HS football playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following Hudsonville’s 38-7 victory Saturday night over Traverse City West, matchups are set for the second round of high school football playoffs.
While most higher-seed teams are expected to host, sites and times are expected to be made official by the MHSAA sometime Monday.
Including the eigh-man playoff divisions, there are 32 teams in our West Michigan coverage area still alive:
Division 1
- Grand Haven vs. Hudsonville
- East Kentwood vs. Brighton
Division 2
- Midland Dow vs. Mona Shores
- Portage Northern vs. Forest Hills Central
- Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Livonia Churchill
Division 3
- Muskegon vs. Cedar Springs
- Byron Center vs. East Grand Rapids
- Zeeland West vs. Edwardsburg
Division 4
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Sparta
- South Christian vs. Unity Christian
- Paw Paw vs. Marshall
Division 5
- Kingsley vs. Oakridge
- Kalamazoo United vs. Hopkins
- Portland vs. Lansing Catholic
Division 6
- Montague vs. Ravenna
Division 7
- Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Kent City
- Schoolcraft vs. Lawton
Eight-player Division 1
- Colon vs. Martin
Eight-player Division 2
- Climax-Scotts vs. Onekama
- Portland St. Patrick vs. Kinde North Huron
—
Inside woodtv.com: