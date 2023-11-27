GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tim Rogers called it “the worst kept secret in the state.”

But for those who didn’t know, the Forest Hills Central football coach is retiring.

Rogers, 57, announced it during a press conference Sunday after the Rangers won the program’s first state championship with a 27-10 victory over Mason in the Division 3 state finals at Ford Field.

“It’s tough,” an emotional Rogers said. “I’m stepping down after this game. There have been plenty of inquiries whether I was stepping down this year and the last thing I wanted to be was a distraction to our team.”

He continued: “So we do what we always do: put our head down and grind, and I feel great. I’ve watched these kids grow up, and I’m leaving (the program) better than I found it. These assistant coaches I have are fantastic. Great fathers, great people and great husbands, so it was great in our final game to do that. Send them off the way they deserved to be sent off.”

FHC played in last year’s Division 2 title game, but lost to Warren De La Salle. The Rangers also played in the Class A championship game in 1994.

Forest Hills Central football coach Tim Rogers has announced his retirement, one day after leading the Rangers to a Division 3 state title. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

The Rangers went 13-1 this season, and shared the OK White conference title with Byron Center.

“This community has waited a long time for something like this and they are fantastic,” Rogers said. “The student body is fantastic, our administration was very supportive and just a storybook ending for my career to finish with these guys and do what we just did today. I had a great coaching staff, and I’ll definitely miss it. It’s definitely an exclamation point at the end of my career.”

Rogers was hired in 2012 to take over the program. He had previously spent three seasons as the head coach at Catholic Central.