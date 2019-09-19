Rockford’s Munger returns to coaching

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — After missing training camp and the first three games of the season, Rockford’s longtime head football coach Ralph Munger is back on the gridiron.

Munger was recovering from a quadruple bypass. He finally got the all-clear Tuesday to go back to work and could immediately be found on the field, stalking the sidelines and barking out instructions.

He said he is thankful to everyone who helped him recover and is using the experience as a teaching tool.

“It does get emotional, because when you shake hands with your cardiologist or you shake hands with your surgeon for saving your life, that’s something I never dreamed I would ever need to do,” Munger said. “I share with our guys, you either get better or you get worse. Life can never be a straight line and if it is, you’re dead. That’s the way it is. So ups, downs, all arounds, that’s what football is great about. It’s a tremendous teaching tool for young men for later in life.”

Rockford (3-0) plays at Mona Shores (3-0) Friday in one of the Football Frenzy spotlight games.