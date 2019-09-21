Rockford wins in Munger’s return

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Jaiden Friesen scored five touchdowns as Rockford defeated Mona Shores 34-21 in Ralph Munger’s return to the Ram’s sideline.

Friesen’s 59-yard touchdown run with :02 left in the first half tied the game at 14-14. His first score gave Rockford a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Mona Shores answered with a Brody Rose 31-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7.

Tre’shawn Hatcher scores from 19 yards out to give the Sailors a 14-7 lead.

Friesen lead the Rams ahead for good with a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He would add a one-yard score early in the 4th following a Mona Shores fumble.

Both teams added late scores to bring the game to 34-21.

Rockford improves to 4-0. Mona Shores drops to 2-1.