Rockford runs away in 2nd half, beats Hudsonville in semifinal

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A low-scoring first half led to a blowout in the second half, as Rockford marched to the District 1 title game Friday.

The Rams defeated the Hudsonville Eagles 42-7, with 35 of those points coming in the second half.

The only score of the first half came on a pass from Zak Ahren to Brock Holwerda, giving Rockford a 7-0 lead.

Touchdown Rockford!! Ahern was running around the backfield trying to escape the pressure, and found Brock Holwerda in the corner of the end zone. Extra point is good, Rams lead Hudsonville 7-0 @WOODTV #Frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/j5Vln8kwBW — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) November 7, 2020

On the first drive of the third quarter, Rockford appeared to turn it over on downs at the Hudsonville 41 yard line. However, a roughing the passer penalty continued the drive, moving the ball to the 26. Running back Ethan Nash picked up nine yards, and then Ahrens completed a pass to Caden Currie to put the Rams up 14-0.

Touchdown Rams!! Ahern’s pass complete to Caden Currie in the corner of the end zone. Extra point is good, Rockford leads Hudsonville 14-0 @WOODTV #Frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/h4vnxAAeyp — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) November 7, 2020

Rockford would score two more times in the third quarter, with Ahrens completing back-to-back touchdown passes to Calvin Kibbe.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles drove the ball down to the Rams’ nine yard line. However Quarterback Brennan Hayes’ pass was intercepted by Luke Vanderwiel.

Moments later, Ahrens’ pass was picked off by Jackson Kok and Hudsonville Running Back Trevor McEachern punched it into the end zone to put the Eagles on the board.

Hudsonville’s on the board! Trevor McEachern punches it in. Extra point is good, score is now Rockford 28, Hudsonville 7 @WOODTV #Frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/y0kWDvcWBy — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) November 7, 2020

Rockford scored two more times, including a pick-six toward the end of the fourth quarter. Hudsonville finished the game with three turnovers.

“We took it quarter-by-quarter, and the message to the guys was simple: Come out and win the third quarter,” Rockford Head Coach Brent Cummings said. “That was the focus, truly, coming out is that these guys perform.”

Rockford will have a rematch with Grandville next Friday. The Rams won the first game 28-8 Oct. 23. It was Grandville’s only loss of the season.

“Grandville’s a heck of an opponent, conference foe, we see them year in, year out,” Cummings said. “They’re gonna prepare hard, we’re gonna prepare hard. It’ll be here before we know it.”