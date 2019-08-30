Rockford Rams win for sidelined coach Ralph Munger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rockford Rams returned to the field Friday under the watchful eyes of longtime coach Ralph Munger.

Munger, who was sidelined by heart surgery earlier this month, watched his team from the press box as they took on Grand Rapids Christian.

In the first half, it was all Rockford with 17 unanswered points. But in the third quarter, Thad Gamble’s run finally put Grand Rapids Christian on the board.

The Rams’ Jaiden Frieson would answer with his own touchdown, but Grand Rapids Christian would cut into Rockford’s lead with a throw from Easton Hardoin to C.J. Scott, with 3:12 left on the clock.

The Rams held on though, winning their season opener for coach Munger, 24-14.