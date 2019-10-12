Rockford outlasts Hudsonville in key conference showdown

Football Frenzy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford took control of the OK Red Conference lead by knocking off Hudsonville 17-7 at Ted Carlson Stadium Friday night.

The Rams jumped on the board first in the opening quarter. After a bad snap on a Hudsonville punt gave the Rams field position inside the five-yard line, Chris Corey punched it in on a quarterback sneak, and it was 7-0.

Hudsonville answered in the second quarter with a blocked punt setting up the Eagles inside Rockford’s five. Ike Irish then punched it in, and Hudsonville tied the score at 7-7.

Teagen Lenderink added a 24-yard field goal before halftime to give the Rams a 10-7 lead at the half. 

Rockford’s defense forced another Hudsonville turnover in the third quarter recovering an Eagles fumble inside the five. Jaiden Friesen then plowed into the end zone for a short touchdown. 

From that point, Rockford’s defense made the lead stand up. 

The Rams are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the league. Rockford is the only unbeaten team remaining in the conference. The Rams take on Grandville (6-1, 3-1 OK Red)

Hudsonville (5-2, 3-1 OK Red) takes on East Kentwood next Friday. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 