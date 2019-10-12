Rockford outlasts Hudsonville in key conference showdown

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford took control of the OK Red Conference lead by knocking off Hudsonville 17-7 at Ted Carlson Stadium Friday night.

The Rams jumped on the board first in the opening quarter. After a bad snap on a Hudsonville punt gave the Rams field position inside the five-yard line, Chris Corey punched it in on a quarterback sneak, and it was 7-0.

Hudsonville answered in the second quarter with a blocked punt setting up the Eagles inside Rockford’s five. Ike Irish then punched it in, and Hudsonville tied the score at 7-7.

Teagen Lenderink added a 24-yard field goal before halftime to give the Rams a 10-7 lead at the half.

Rockford’s defense forced another Hudsonville turnover in the third quarter recovering an Eagles fumble inside the five. Jaiden Friesen then plowed into the end zone for a short touchdown.

From that point, Rockford’s defense made the lead stand up.

The Rams are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the league. Rockford is the only unbeaten team remaining in the conference. The Rams take on Grandville (6-1, 3-1 OK Red)

Hudsonville (5-2, 3-1 OK Red) takes on East Kentwood next Friday.