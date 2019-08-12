Rockford football camp starts without coach Munger

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in his 28 years as head football coach at Rockford, Ralph Munger was not there to open fall camp.

Munger is recovering from open heart surgery. Randy VanderVeen, long time defensive coordinator, has been tasked with serving as interim head coach.

“We all have bought in, coached, and done things together for awhile,” said VanderVeen just before Monday morning’s practice. “To be honest with you, we’re just maintaining his voice if you will, and keeping things going exactly how they’ve been.”

