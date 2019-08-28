Rivals.com: Top 10 local football players to watch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It looks like there’s some strong West Michigan talent gearing up to shine when the high school football season kicks off Thursday.

“It’s a deep year in the West Michigan area in terms of that FBS college prospect, that kid that’s going to play at the Power Five level. It’s been kind of a drought for a few years but I think we’re seeing an uptick in talent in these upcoming classes,” Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt told News 8.

He listed Cameron Martinez of Muskegon as his top local player to watch. Martinez, a senior, is Muskegon’s quarterback and has committed to Ohio State.

“Ryan Day, new head coach over at Ohio State, brings him in to play kind of that hybrid slot-running back position…” Helmholdt said. “Now, obviously, at Muskegon, he’s the quarterback. … It’s a different position, but better fit for his skill set as he projects to the next level.” Above, Helmholdt breaks down the rest of his Top 10:

Dallas Fincher — OL/DL East Kentwood (senior), committed to Michigan State

Billie Roberts — OL/DL Muskegon (senior), uncommitted

Jace Williams — WR Grand Rapids Catholic Central (junior), uncommitted (offer from MSU)

Tag Bonnema — LB/RB Zeeland East (sophomore), uncommitted (Iowa offer)

Bryce Mostella — OL/DL East Kentwood (senior), committed to Penn State

Ru’Quan Buckley — OL/DL Godwin Heights (junior), uncommitted (Nebraska offer)

Myles Walton — CB Muskegon (sophomore), uncommitted

Owen Burk — ATH Allendale (senior), committed to Air Force

Caden Broersma — QB Mona Shores (senior), uncommitted (CMU Offer)

The first Football Frenzy of the season is Thursday at 11 p.m., and we’re looking to bring you highlights of about two dozen games. We’re also hosting a Tailgate in Allendale.

