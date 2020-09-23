Prep football game in Lowell will be on big screen

LOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A high school football game in western Michigan is hitting the big screen.

Lowell plans to hold a drive-in-style event Friday night to show its game against Northview and raise money to fight cancer.

Admission to the fairgrounds will be $40 per vehicle, but the charge will be waived if fans are wearing a special shirt created for the event.

Lowell’s annual Pink Arrow game has raised more than $1 million over 12 years, but attendance at the field is restricted this year because of the coronavirus.

The Red Arrows usually wear red jerseys, but they’ll wear pink Friday.

Each player will have the name of someone affected by cancer on the jersey.