DETROIT (WOOD) — Todd Kolster walked into Ford Field Sunday looking for his seventh state title as the head coach of Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

But he wasn’t thinking about it that way, and he goes out of his way to avoid being in press photos. Why?

“I always stay out of it and just look at the guys. That’s what’s really important to me,” Kolster said. “I love seeing how excited they are for what they have accomplished.”

Grand Rapids Catholic Central played Corunna in the Division 5 state final game at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 26, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central poses to celebrate its Division 5 state championship after beating Corunna at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 26, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

So when Catholic Central defeated Corunna 21-7 in the 2023 Division 5 state title game, the newest to Kolster’s collection, he was able to sit back and smile while his team celebrated once again.

Catholic Central has now earned four state championship titles in the last five seasons and six in the last eight seasons. The Cougars have proven to be a consistent power in Michigan high school football.

FINAL: @GRCCfootball 21 Corunna 7



Senior quarterback Connor Wolf, who scored all three touchdowns for Catholic Central, said that losing in the state semifinal to Gladwin in 2022 woke him and his teammates up to get on the right track.

“(The Gladwin loss) showed us that we were beatable,” Wolf said. “When I came in as a freshman, we had that big winning streak and we felt like we were never going to lose. We knew we had more we had to do to get to what we wanted to accomplish.”

As for the game, it was a hard-nosed battle with plenty of physical plays until the finish.

Neither team could get on the board early, but in the second quarter, the Cougars began to impose their will. On the first play, Catholic Central quarterback Connor Wolf took a QB sneak into the end zone as his teammates helped push him across to make it 7-0. When they got the ball back, they didn’t let up.

Wolf again kept it himself for a goal line plunge and extended the Cougars’ lead to 14-0. The drive was started by a 43-yard punt return from Kellen Russell-Dixon that got the Cougars’ momentum up.

Russell-Dixon ended with 20 rushes for 133 yards, leading the Cougars as he had done so many times all season.

“Winning this one meant a lot, especially knowing the tradition of our school,” Russell-Dixon said. “Walking the hallways and the gym seeing all of the banners, its just nice to be a part of that.”

Corunna didn’t go away lightly. As the third quarter began, the Cavaliers found some momentum. They took 7:07 off the clock on a 14-play, 67-yard drive that ended in a seven yard touchdown rush from Wyatt Bower. Just like that, the Cougars’ lead was slashed to single digits.

It stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Wolf struck once again, this time dodging defenders left and right and scoring from 10 yards out to make it a 21-7 advantage for his team.

Corunna threatened again, getting inside the Cougars’ red zone, but the defense came up big once again as Mill Coleman got an interception in the end zone.

In the last two weeks of the playoffs, Catholic Central outscored its opponents 56-7. This one felt like it was a hard fought win.

“(Corunna) is certainly big and physical and they have dominated all of their opponents in a physical way,” Kolster said. “We knew we would have to prepare for that. I think our guys did a very good job all week, a very long week of practice, and I think it really paid off today.”

As long as his team ends with a state championship trophy in their hands, Kolster is a happy coach — even if he isn’t found in the photobook.