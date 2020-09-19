Portage Central game canceled due to COVID-19 case

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football kicked off Friday night, but one team’s season opener was postponed after a member of Portage Central’s coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Given the circumstances, canceling Friday’s match up against East Lansing was the best course of action, Portage Central High School Athletic Director Joe Wallace said.

Wallace said they’re working with the Kalamazoo Health and Community Services Department to conduct contact tracing, identifying any players or coaches who may have also been exposed to the virus as those individuals will be instructed to quarantine.

Players on the team were devastated not to be taking the field Friday night.

“We didn’t think any more of this COVID stuff would cancel any more of our practices or games,” senior Trent Cumo said. “We thought this was a for sure season.”

Wallace said this setback is only temporary, as they plan to pick up practice on Monday apart from any players instructed to quarantine.

“We’re still moving forward with this season. That was the message we just told these kids,” Wallace said. “Absolutely don’t punt. We’re not turning in equipment. We’re not turning in the helmets. We’re not giving up on 2020 for the Portage Mustangs.”