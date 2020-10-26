Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week for end of regular season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Both plays in the running for the last chance of the regular season to win Play of the Week bragging rights come from the same game.

Friday’s matchup between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Grand Rapids South Christian, which was easily one of the best games of the season.

The contenders:

Catholic Central quarterback Joey Silveri broke four tackles on a 32-yard touchdown run. With the Cougars 14 points down, the goal ignited a comeback and they ultimately beat South Christian 28-27 in overtime.

broke four tackles on a 32-yard touchdown run. With the Cougars 14 points down, the goal ignited a comeback and they ultimately beat South Christian 28-27 in overtime. South Christian wide receiver Elliott Grashuis had a stunning leaping catch, pulling the ball away from a defender at the 11 yard line and then running it in for the touchdown.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!