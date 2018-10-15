POLL: Football Frenzy play of the week — Week 8 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 8 of the Football Frenzy gave us four candidates for play of the week bragging rights, including three on the defensive side of the ball.

Jack Billo and Jalen Broussard — East Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Christian Eagles threw a pass deep into Pioneer territory, but the pass was knocked down. Billo managed to kick the ball into the air and Broussard picked it off for the interception.

Jacob Vega — After taking the handoff, the Rockford sophomore was initially stopped at the eight yard line by the Grandville defense. But with the help of his offensive linemen, Vega pushed the pile into the end zone.

Cody Tierney — Northview's Kennedy Smith floated a pass deep for senior Tierney, who went up between two Caledonia defenders to make the catch in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown.

Luke Passinault — The Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior sealed the win with a late interception. It was tipped three times (the last two by Passinault himself) before he made the grab.

Who do you think should win the Football Frenzy play of the week? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

The winner will be announced Thursday on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m.