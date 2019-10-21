Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the regular season winds down, Week 8 of Football Frenzy brought in amazing plays, giving these players something to brag about.

Grand Rapids Christian – Thad Gamble runs 68-yards to gain a touchdown.

Caledonia – A blocked punt is returned for a touchdown.

Oakridge – Braedyn Beattie intercepts in the end zone to lock up a victory.

Grandville – Ian Sanders passes to Tommy Gregwer to secure a touchdown.

Whitehall – Mario Moore runs 90-yards with a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!

