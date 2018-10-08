Football Frenzy

POLL: Football Frenzy play of the week — Week 7

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 04:46 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Distance was the key for the three teams in the running for play of the week bragging rights in Week 7 of the high school football season.

  • Cole Schoobridge and Colson Brummell — Schoobridge, the senior quarterback for Thornapple Kellogg, took a big hit but fired deep to junior Brummell, who made the catch with two defenders covering him. He carried it another 40 yards for a 73-yard touchdown.
  • Cam Terry — The sophomore from Grandville took the handoff, broke a tackle at the line, slipped out of second, pulled away from a third and then turned on the speed, running 58 yards to score.
  • Gio Weeks — The Kent City senior took the handoff, bounced it outside and went the distance for a 58-yard touchdown.

Who do you think should win the Football Frenzy play of the week? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

The winner will be announced Thursday on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m.

