Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three seniors are vying for this week’s Football Frenzy Play of the Week.

Portage Northern — Senior Anthony Tyus showed his patience, power and speed on an 80 yards touchdown run. Portage Northern was able to shut out Portage Central 28-0.

Hudsonville — Senior J.T. Sokolove made a great dive and made an over the shoulder interception in the end zone against Caledonia. Hudsonville topped Caledonia 17-7.

Mona Shores — Senior Gary Humphrey made a one-handed interception against Grand Haven. Mona Shores beat Grand Haven 36-15.

The results of our poll will be announced Friday.

Tune in Friday night for highlights from up to 25 games on News 8, and find the full results on woodtv.com