Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week – Week 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Week 5 of high school football included some impressive catches and runs into the end zone.

These players are in the running for Football Frenzy Play of the Week:

Mona Shore — Quarterback Brady Rose scored a game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Mona Shores topped Muskegon 21-14.

Rockford — Wide receiver Calvin Kibbe had a great catch over a defender. Rockford beat Caledonia 49-7.

Forest Hills Central — Senior Maguire Mahacek bounced out of the pile and scored a touchdown. FHC knocked off Forest Hills Northern 28-13.

Who do you think should win? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to Daybreak Friday to find out who will be this week’s winner!