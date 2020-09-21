Poll: Football Frenzy Play of the Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — These candidates for Football Frenzy Play of the Week have something to brag about with the stunning plays they made to earn touchdowns.

Rockford — Quarterback Zak Ahern scores a winning touchdown run in overtime to beat Jenison 16-13.

Mona Shores — Brady Rose starts the flea flicker play with a pass to Mark Konecny who passes to Elijah Farnum who then takes it the rest of the way to the end zone — A 59 yards touchdown pass. Mona Shores shut out Reeths-Puffer 55-0.

