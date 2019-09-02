POLL: Football Frenzy play of the week — Week 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football Frenzy crews were all over Michigan providing high school football coverage of West Michigan teams.

Here are a few of the plays that stood out in week No. 1:

Zeeland West — Evan Eding gets the reception and then makes a great run to the end zone highlighted by a nifty spin move to avoid one tackle. One more look at the spin before Eding cruises in for a Dux touchdown.

Holland Christian — Trent Lamb is flushed out of the pocket. He scrambles to create some room. Lamb somehow gets the pass away. Jacob Spaulding uses fancy footwork of his own to get into the end zone for the Maroons touchdown.

Unity Christian — Under ten seconds to play and trailing Allendale, Unity Christian's Issac Teslaa avoids being tackled in the backfield. He finds Austin Schuiteman cutting across the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. The Crusaders rally for a come from behind victory over Allendale.

Who do you think should win the Football Frenzy play of the week? Vote below, or if you’re using the WOOD TV8 news app, tap here to vote.

The winner will be announced Friday morning.