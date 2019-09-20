Play of the Week rewind: East Kentwood’s toe tap TD

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — If football is a game of inches, East Kentwood’s Colton Emeott could be called ‘The Ruler’ of the end zone.

He pulled off a sensational score in Week 2 that, with nearly 47% of the total vote, it earned him Football Frenzy Play of the Week bragging rights.

A pass right on the money and a wide receiver aware of where he is on the field, getting both feet down in the end zone before falling out of bounds: It’s the kind of play NFL wide receivers dream about and was a reality for the Falcons’ Christian Turner and Emeott.

It wasn’t just the TD that drew the eyes and the votes. It was the way Emeott caught the long pass from his quarterback.

“The catch was awesome! I mean, his awareness to know where he is on the field in the end zone, it was awesome,” Turner said of his wide receiver.

“This is definitely something I’ll remember forever. First of all, it was my first varsity touchdown,” Emeott added. “Also, it being on TV and winning Play of the Week, that’s one of the coolest things ever.”

The two walked Daybreak anchor Casey Jones through making such a spectacular play, explaining what goes into it and what to think as the ball is in the air. Above, watch the video to find out why in the game of inches, Casey’s nickname could be ‘The Yardstick.’