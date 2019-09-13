Pink Arrow Pride hits close to home for Lowell player

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Pink Arrow Pride football game is back at Lowell High School Friday.

Pink Arrow Pride was created in 2008 by Lowell’s football coach at the time Noel Dean. It’s a game where Lowell High School football players wear pink jerseys with a name of a loved one who died, survived, or is fighting cancer on the back.

The game is meant to raise awareness about all types of cancer, how many people it truly impacts and its devastating effect it can have on families.

One of Lowell High School varsity football players, 17-year-old Grant Pratt knows the feeling all too well.

About four years ago, Pratt was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was in eighth grade at the time. Years of chemotherapy followed the diagnosis.

Pratt battled nausea and exhaustion, yet football was still on his mind and he kept showing up.

“It took some convincing with the doctor, but they ended up letting me play,” said Pratt.

He continued to show up for his friends, family and his team.

“I still remember being in the weight room the day before he had chemotherapy. That morning he’s up at 6:15 a.m. going through everything that everybody else is doing and not allowing that as an excuse to not be there when he had every right to have one,” said Lowell varsity head coach Jacob Henige.

Pratt said it was his way of thanking people who were there for him, whether it was four quarters on the football field or four years of cancer.

For the first time since Pratt was diagnosed, his leukemia is in remission.

Money raised through Pink Arrow Project goes to Gilda’s Club in Lowell, families in Lowell battling the effects of cancer and scholarships set up for Lowell students in honor of Kathy Talus. Talus is a former Lowell High School teacher who lost her battle with cancer.

Multiple athletic teams at Lowell High School will be involved with Pink Arrow Pride 2019 Friday, including the Lowell High School football team hosting Greenville High School, Lowell High School soccer team hosting Forest Hills Central and Lowell High School Volleyball team hosting Grand Rapids Christian.

For more on Pink Arrow Pride and how you can donate, click here.