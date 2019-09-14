Pink Arrow game honors lives touched by cancer

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Much more than just a game, Pink Arrow Pride is about the entire community standing together in the fight against cancer.

Per tradition, the players and fans turned out in pink, honoring someone who’s been diagnosed with cancer by wearing their name on the back of their jersey or shirt.

This year one teammate honored another.

Senior football player Grant Pratt spent four years battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Now in remission, teammate and friend Grady McDonald took the field in Pratt’s honor.

“Number 32, Grady McDonald is playing in honor of one of his best buddies Grant Pratt, who beat his battle with cancer,” the announcer said as the two walked across the field.

“He’s always been there for me… he’s a great friend to have,” Pratt said about his teammate.

Before kickoff, all cancer survivors in attendance took a victory lap around the field. It’s an emotional moment for many, including three-time breast cancer survivor Debbie Stoutjesdyk.

“When we do the survivor lap, I cry,” Stoutjesdyk said.

Money raised through Pink Arrow Project goes to Gilda’s Club in Lowell, which helps families battling the effects of cancer. It also sets up scholarships for Lowell students in honor of Kathy Talus, a former Lowell High School teacher who lost her battle with cancer.

For more on Pink Arrow Pride and how you can donate