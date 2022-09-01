LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lowell Red Arrows are going pink Thursday night.

This is the 15th annual “Pink Arrow game,” that aims to honor the lives of people impacted by cancer. The event is a longstanding tradition at Lowell.

The day includes a volleyball scrimmage held on the football field at the high school, followed by the Survivor Walk, where cancer survivors are honored in front of the community.

“It’s an amazing event, they’ve been doing it now for 15 years. If it wasn’t for the shutdown in 2020, myself and my son were both going to be walking — he too is a cancer survivor. And so, this is a meaningful family event for us and for what it does to the community here. It’s just amazing,” said Sheldon Rhodes, a prostate cancer survivor.

Thursday night, players will be wearing pink jerseys with the names of those who have either passed away, survived, or are currently fighting cancer.

Lowell Head Coach Jacob Henigie had his first pink arrow experience back in 2009 when he was an assistant coach with the Red Arrows. several years later, he says the pink arrow game is a tradition that never gets old. When he looks out at the crowd and sees the supporters wearing pink and the cancer survivors take the field for a tribute walk, he still gets goosebumps.

It’s a testament to football being more than just a game — and the athletes playing for a cause greater than themselves.

“They want to represent that person well, because they know the pain and the suffering that family has gone through, and they want to try and bring them a moment of joy, and they want to give them an extra special moment on that night,” said Henigie.



The Pink Arrow Project has raised millions of dollars to support the fight against cancer.