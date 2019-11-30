Pewamo-Westphalia wins Division 7 crown

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Pewamo-Westphalia football team leaned on a stout defense to carry it to Ford Field.

The Pirates used that same defensive prowess to claim another state championship.

P-W blanked three-time defending Division 6 state champion Jackson Lumen Christi 14-0 on Saturday to win the Division 7 state title.

It was the Pirates’ ninth shutout of the season as they allowed only 56 total points and finished with a perfect 14-0 record.

P-W has captured three state titles in the last four years. The Pirates went back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

P-W’s dominating defense surrendered only 109 total yards of offense and had a pair of interceptions.

The Pirates scored their first touchdown in the final seconds of the first half. Ethan Thelen tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Bearss.

Carter Thelen added the final score in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard run.