MARQUETTE, Mich. (WOOD) — Pewamo-Westphalia is headed to Ford Field after defeating Iron Mountain 43-7 in Marquette Friday night.

The P-W Pirates will be competing in the Division 7 state finals. This will mark their fourth trip to Detroit in the past five years.

The rest of the state semifinal games in high school football will be played on Saturday.

