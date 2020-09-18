Off the field after long career, former Rockford coach Munger reflects

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in 29 years, Rockford High School will have a new head football coach when the season kicks off Friday night. And for the first time in 45 years, Ralph Munger won’t have anyone to coach.

Munger led the Rams to three state championships, six perfect seasons and 25 consecutive playoff appearances before retiring in December.

He cited his health as a key factor when he announced he was leaving: He underwent quadruple bypass surgery just before the season last year and spinal surgery this year.

During his 40 years as a head coach at Rockford and Frankenmuth, Munger posted 335 wins against just 109 losses.

