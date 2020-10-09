Football Frenzy: In-conference matchups between powerhouse teams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week brings some key conference showdowns between teams that are showing dominance on the gridiron.

Both of our spotlight games feature undefeated teams:

The only two unbeatens left in the O-K White, Lowell and Byron Center, will face off in a battle to take over first place. Lowell, which is on the rise after a couple of slumping years, has outscored its opponents 103-19 so far this season. Byron Center, which is living up to a hyped program, has outscored opponents 114-27.

In the O-K Silver, a win over Hopkins will put Belding in first place. Again, both powerhouse teams have had an easy time outscoring opponents so far this year: Belding 88-29 and Hopkins 97-10.

Our crews are also headed out to bring you highlights from these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Allendale vs. Spring Lake (7 p.m.)

Caledonia vs. Hudsonville (6 p.m.)

Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (7 p.m.)

East Kentwood vs. Jenison (7 p.m.)

Forest Hills Central vs. East Grand Rapids (7 p.m. at Forest Hills Eastern)

Forest Hills Northern vs. Greenville (7 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Thornapple Kellogg (7 p.m. at Houseman Field)

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Holland Christian (7 p.m.)

Grandville vs. West Ottawa (7 p.m.)

Holland vs. Zeeland West (7 p.m.)

Kenowa Hills vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7 p.m.)

Kent City vs. White Cloud (7 p.m.)

Lawton vs. Galesburg-Augusta (7 p.m.)

Mattawan vs. Battle Creek Lakeview (7 p.m.)

Muskegon Oakridge vs. North Muskegon (7 p.m.)

Northview vs. Grand Rapids Christian (7 p.m.)

Plainwell vs. Otsego (7 p.m.)

Portage Northern vs. Portage Central (7 p.m.)

Reeths-Puffer vs. Grand Rapids Union (7 p.m.)

Vicksburg vs. Paw Paw (7 p.m.)

Wayland vs. Forest Hills Eastern (7 p.m.)

Zeeland East vs. Muskegon (7 p.m.)

Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week. Here’s what’s available this week:

Reed City vs. Newaygo

Central Montcalm vs. Tri County

E. Kentwood vs. Jenison

Ottawa Hills vs. Thornapple Kellogg

Caledonia vs. Hudsonville

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Holland Christian

Hamilton vs. Coopersville

Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Forest Hills Central vs. East Grand Rapids

Northview vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Zeeland East vs. Muskegon

You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Rockford and Wyoming high schools both had to cancel their games this week due to coronavirus cases. There have been similar cancellations every week so far this season. The teams that were going to face Rockford and Wyoming, Grand Haven and Mona Shores, shifted their schedules to play one another.

There were also some games moved to Thursday night due to a referee shortage:

Kalamazoo United rolls over Watervliet 42-7.

Centreville shuts out Mendon 36-0.

Though this is the fourth week of play, the season is considered to be in Week 7 because games started late due to coronavirus restrictions.