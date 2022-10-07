GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Now in Week 7 of the high school football season, the fight for conference titles is heating up.
The Football Frenzy is shining the spotlight on these games tonight:
- Ravenna at North Muskegon
- Big Rapids at Tri County
- Reeths-Puffer at Zeeland West
We’re also working to bring you highlights from these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Kalamazoo Central at Battle Creek Central
- Cadillac at Belding
- Northview at Byron Center
- Cedar Springs at Forest Hills Eastern
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Fruitport
- Caledonia at Grand Haven
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Wayland at Grand Rapids South Christian (at East Kentwood)
- Forest Hills Central at Greenville
- Parma Western at Hastings
- Unity Christian at Holland Christian
- Rockford at Hudsonville
- Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall
- Zeeland East at Mona Shores
- Portage Central at Portage Northern
- Kent City at Reed City
- Lawton at Schoolcraft
- East Kentwood at West Ottawa
- Ludington at Whitehall
