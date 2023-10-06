GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 7 of the Football Frenzy, and the games are getting more high-stakes as the regular season nears its end.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games, which have important conference implications:
- Muskegon at Zeeland West
- Portage Northern at Portage Central
- Tri County at Big Rapids
We’re also sending crews to these games:
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Allendale
- Godwin Heights at Belding
- Grandville at Caledonia
- Fruitport at Coopersville
- Grand Rapids Christian at East Grand Rapids
- Northview at Forest Hills Central
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Forest Hills Eastern
- Lowell at Forest Hills Northern
- Saugatuck at Galesburg-Augusta
- Thornapple Kellogg at Grand Rapids South Christian (at East Kentwood)
- Mona Shores at Grand Rapids Union (at Houseman Field)
- Byron Center at Greenville
- West Ottawa at Hudsonville
- Reed City at Kent City
- Schoolcraft at Lawton
- North Muskegon at Ravenna
- East Kentwood at Rockford
- Holland Christian at Spring Lake
