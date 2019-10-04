Football Frenzy Week 6: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Conference contests are key in Week 6 of the Football Frenzy.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Hudsonville at Grandville (4:30 p.m.) — Both teams are undefeated in the O-K Red. Grandville is 5-0 overall and ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 1. Hudsonville is ranked 4-1 overall.

Forest Hills Central at Cedar Springs (5 p.m.) — Another meeting of conference unbeatens, this time in the O-K White. Both teams are 4-1 overall. They run drastically different offenses, with Forest Hills Central using the spread and Cedar Springs the wing-T.

Unity Christian at Zeeland West (7 p.m.) — It’s a battle for survival in the O-K Green. Both are chasing Byron Center; whoever loses is in danger of falling two games back.

Concerns about an outbreak of mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis — which, though rare in humans, can be deadly — have caused some districts to move up start times so the games will be done before dusk, when mosquitoes may be more active.

We’re also working to have teams at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Byron Center vs. Comstock Park (5 p.m.)

Caledonia vs. Rockford (5 p.m.)

Coopersville vs. Sparta (7 p.m.)

East Kentwood vs. Grand Haven (4:30 p.m.)

Fruitport vs. Kenowa Hills (7 p.m.)

Godwin Heights vs. Hopkins (5 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Allendalle (5 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg (5 p.m.)

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. East Grand Rapids (5:30 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark)

Hamilton vs. Holland Christian (Football Frenzy Tailgate; 5:30 p.m.)

Holland vs. Zeeland East (5 p.m.)

Kelloggsville vs. Belding (5 p.m.)

Lowell vs. Ottawa Hills (5 p.m.)

Montague vs. Ravenna (7 p.m.)

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Hart (7 p.m.)

Muskegon Orchard View vs. Ludington (7 p.m.)

Northview vs. Forest Hills Northern (5 p.m.)

Portage Central vs. St. Joseph (5:30 p.m.)

Reeths-Puffer vs. Greenville (7 p.m.)

Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (7 p.m.)

Vicksburg vs. Allendale (5:15 p.m.)

West Ottawa vs. Wyoming (4:30 p.m.)

—

