GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Playoffs means an extra day of the Football Frenzy this week.

The Frenzy crew will have cameras at these games to bring you highlights:

Hopkins vs. Belding (1 p.m.)

Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood (2 p.m.)

Muskegon vs. Greenville (1 p.m.)

Rockford vs. West Ottawa (noon)

Zeeland East had to cancel its game due to coronavirus cases within the district. There have been similar cancellations every week this season.