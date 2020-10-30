Football Frenzy: Where the crew will be as playoffs kick off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an unusual season shortened by coronavirus, high school football playoffs begin tonight with every team automatically in the postseason.

Our crews will be spread out around West Michigan to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):

Allendale vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Byron Center vs. Lowell

Cedar Springs vs. Petosky

Clare vs. Kent City

East Grand Rapids vs. Northview

Forest Hills Central vs. Forest Hills Northern (at Forest Hills Eastern)

Godwin Heights vs. Hamilton

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Wayland

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Kelloggsville (at East Kentwood)

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Comstock Park

Grandville vs. Grand Haven (6 p.m.)

Hastings vs. Three Rivers

Jenison vs. Caledonia

Kalamazoo Central vs. Ann Arbor Huron

Kalamazoo United vs. Benton Harbor

Mona Shores vs. Wyoming

Montague vs. Hart

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Shelby

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Chippewa Hills

Portage Central vs. Jackson

Portage Northern vs. Battle Creek Central

Orchard View vs. Grant

Sparta vs. Coopersville

Spring Lake vs. Fremont (at Coopersville)

Thornapple Kellogg vs. Kenowa Hills

Whitehall vs. Fruitport (6 p.m.)

Zeeland West vs. Ottawa Hills

Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week. Here’s what on tap for tonight:

You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Because we are now in playoffs, there will be additional games Saturday. The Frenzy crew will be working to bring you highlights of these matchups:

Hopkins vs. Belding (1 p.m.)

Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood (2 p.m.)

Muskegon vs. Greenville (1 p.m.)

Rockford vs. West Ottawa (noon)

Zeeland East had to cancel its game, which was scheduled for Saturday, due to coronavirus cases within the district. There have been similar cancellations every week this season.