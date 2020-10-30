Football Frenzy: Where the crew will be as playoffs kick off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an unusual season shortened by coronavirus, high school football playoffs begin tonight with every team automatically in the postseason.
Our crews will be spread out around West Michigan to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Allendale vs. Forest Hills Eastern
- Byron Center vs. Lowell
- Cedar Springs vs. Petosky
- Clare vs. Kent City
- East Grand Rapids vs. Northview
- Forest Hills Central vs. Forest Hills Northern (at Forest Hills Eastern)
- Godwin Heights vs. Hamilton
- Grand Rapids Christian vs. Wayland
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Kelloggsville (at East Kentwood)
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Comstock Park
- Grandville vs. Grand Haven (6 p.m.)
- Hastings vs. Three Rivers
- Jenison vs. Caledonia
- Kalamazoo Central vs. Ann Arbor Huron
- Kalamazoo United vs. Benton Harbor
- Mona Shores vs. Wyoming
- Montague vs. Hart
- Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Shelby
- Muskegon Oakridge vs. Chippewa Hills
- Portage Central vs. Jackson
- Portage Northern vs. Battle Creek Central
- Orchard View vs. Grant
- Sparta vs. Coopersville
- Spring Lake vs. Fremont (at Coopersville)
- Thornapple Kellogg vs. Kenowa Hills
- Whitehall vs. Fruitport (6 p.m.)
- Zeeland West vs. Ottawa Hills
Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week. Here’s what on tap for tonight:
You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Because we are now in playoffs, there will be additional games Saturday. The Frenzy crew will be working to bring you highlights of these matchups:
- Hopkins vs. Belding (1 p.m.)
- Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood (2 p.m.)
- Muskegon vs. Greenville (1 p.m.)
- Rockford vs. West Ottawa (noon)
Zeeland East had to cancel its game, which was scheduled for Saturday, due to coronavirus cases within the district. There have been similar cancellations every week this season.