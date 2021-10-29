Football Frenzy Week 10: Where our crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the first week of playoffs for high school football, and we’ll have crews all over West Michigan bringing you the Football Frenzy highlights of up to 25 games.
We’re also sending crews to these games to bring you the highlights (arranged in alphabetical order by home team):
- Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Gull Lake
- Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Dexter
- Cadillac vs. Fruitport
- Caledonia vs. Byron Center
- Cedar Springs vs. Coopersville
- Edwardsburg vs. Paw Paw
- Forest Hills Central vs. Mona Shores
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Belding
- Grand Rapids Christian vs. Spring Lake
- Grandville vs. Traverse City West
- Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Forest Hills Eastern
- Kalamazoo United vs. South Haven (at Mayor’s Riverfront Park)
- Montague vs. Central Montcalm
- Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Delton Kellogg
- Oakridge vs. Big Rapids
- Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Ithaca
- Plainwell vs. South Christian
- Portage Central vs. Jackson
- Portland vs. Hopkins
- Ravenna vs. North Muskegon
- Rockford vs. Grand Ledge
- Sparta vs. Whitehall
- Vicksburg vs. Three Rivers
- West Catholic vs. Comstock Park
- Zeeland West vs. St. Joseph
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.