GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Playoffs kick off tonight, with every team’s eyes set on a trip to the state championship games at Ford Field.
We’re spotlighting these division semifinal games:
- West Ottawa at Rockford
- Hudsonville at Grandville
- Forest Hills Northern at Muskegon
We’re also sending crews to these games:
- Muskegon Oakridge at Belding
- Portage Northern at Caledonia
- Coopersville at East Grand Rapids
- Lowell at Forest Hills Central
- Ionia at Forest Hills Eastern
- Benton Harbor at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Wayland at Grand Rapids South Christian
- Comstock Park at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Kent City at Hart
- Charlotte at Hastings
- Buchanan at Kalamazoo United
- Schoolcraft at Lawton
- Reeths-Puffer at Mona Shores
- Edwardsburg at Paw Paw
- Byron Center at Portage Central
- Big Rapids at Spring Lake
- Allendale at Whitehall
- Zeeland East at Zeeland West
