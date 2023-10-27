GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Playoffs kick off tonight, with every team’s eyes set on a trip to the state championship games at Ford Field.

We’re spotlighting these division semifinal games:

West Ottawa at Rockford

Hudsonville at Grandville

Forest Hills Northern at Muskegon

We’re also sending crews to these games:

Muskegon Oakridge at Belding

Portage Northern at Caledonia

Coopersville at East Grand Rapids

Lowell at Forest Hills Central

Ionia at Forest Hills Eastern

Benton Harbor at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Wayland at Grand Rapids South Christian

Comstock Park at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Kent City at Hart

Charlotte at Hastings

Buchanan at Kalamazoo United

Schoolcraft at Lawton

Reeths-Puffer at Mona Shores

Edwardsburg at Paw Paw

Byron Center at Portage Central

Big Rapids at Spring Lake

Allendale at Whitehall

Zeeland East at Zeeland West

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.