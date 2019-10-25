Football Frenzy Week 9: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the final week of the regular high school football season, but the Frenzy isn’t slowing down.

We’re spotlighting these games:

Edwardsburg at Paw Paw (5:15 p.m.) — This battle of the unbeatens will decide the Wolverine Conference.

East Kentwood at Rockford (5 p.m. – Football Frenzy Tailgate) — If Rockford wins, it will will earn at lest a share of the O-K Red title. If East Kentwood wins, it will automatically qualify for the state playoffs.

St. Joseph at Portage Northern (5:30 p.m.) — The winner will take the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference-West championship.

We’re also sending crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Caledonia vs. Grandville (5 p.m.)

East Grand Rapids vs. Wyoming (7 p.m.)

Forest Hills Central vs. Greenville (7 p.m.)

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (7 p.m.)

Forest Hills Northern vs. Cedar Springs (7 p.m.)

Fruitport vs. Mona Shores (7 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Comstock Park (7 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Union vs. Grand Haven (5 p.m. at Houseman Field)

Godwin Heights vs. Muskegon Catholic Central (5 p.m.)

Grant vs. Kent City (7 p.m.)

Hamilton vs. Zeeland West (7 p.m.)

Holland vs. Byron Center (7 p.m. at Hope College)

Hudsonville vs. West Ottawa (7 p.m.)

Northview vs. Lowell (7 p.m.)

Oakridge vs. Traverse City St. Francis (7 p.m.)

Orchard View vs. North Muskegon (7 p.m.)

Otsego vs. Vicksburg (7 p.m.)

Plainwell vs. Sturgis (7 p.m.)

Reeths-Puffer vs. Muskegon (7 p.m.)

Schoolcraft vs. Kalamazoo United (5 p.m.)

Sparta vs. Allendale (7 p.m.)

Wayland vs. Grand Rapids Christian (7 p.m.)

Zeeland East vs. Unity Christian (7 p.m.)

