Football Frenzy: Where the crew will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is putting the focus on conference championships this week as the shortened regular season comes to a close.

Our spotlight games this week focus on four unbeaten teams, although that accolade comes with a caveat for one.

Grandville is looking to take the O-K Red title with a win over Rockford. Rockford, though it hasn’t lost a game yet, is coming off a two-week pause due to coronavirus cases in the community.

In the O-K Gold, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Grand Rapids South Christian are each gunning for the championship. Defending state champ Catholic Central features some of the most dynamic players around, while South Christian has been taking care of business this season with perhaps less flash but still plenty of substance. South Christian is coached by Danny Brown, who led the team to a state title as quarterback years ago.

Our crews will also be spread out around West Michigan to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Allendale vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. St. Joseph (5 p.m.)

Cedar Springs vs. Kenowa Hills

Delton Kellogg vs. Schoolcraft (5 p.m.)

East Grand Rapids vs. Byron Center

Edwardsburg vs. Paw Paw

Forest Hills Central vs. Lowell (at Northview)

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Thornapple Kellogg

Forest Hills Northern vs. Northview

Grand Rapids Union vs. Muskegon (at Houseman Field)

Hamilton vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

Kalamazoo Central vs. Portage Northern

Kalamazoo United vs. Fennville (at Soissen Field)

Montague vs. North Muskegon

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Holton (4 p.m.)

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Whitehall

Reeths-Puffer vs. Zeeland East

Sparta vs. NorthPointe Christian

Seven schools —West Ottawa, Hopkins, East Kentwood, Hudsonville, Greenville, Plainwell and Zeeland West — had to cancel games this week due to coronavirus cases. There have been similar cancellations every week this season, but this week has seen the most.

(The above map shows schools that have had to cancel Week 8 games because of coronavirus.)

Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week. Here’s what on tap for tonight:

O-K Red

Rockford vs. Grandville

O-K Gold

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

O-K White

East Grand Rapids vs. Byron Center

Northview vs. Forest Hills Northern

O-K Blue

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Hamilton

Coopersville vs. Holland Christian

CSAA Gold

Tri County vs. Chippewa Hills

Central Montcalm vs. Newaygo

Tri-Valley Conference Central

Saginaw Swan Valley vs. Flushing

Freeland at Bay City John Glenn

Kensington Lakes Activities Association East

Livonia Franklin at Dearborn Pioneer

You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Though this is the sixth week of play, the season is in Week 9 because games started late due to the coronavirus.