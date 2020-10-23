Football Frenzy: Where the crew will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Football Frenzy is putting the focus on conference championships this week as the shortened regular season comes to a close.
Our spotlight games this week focus on four unbeaten teams, although that accolade comes with a caveat for one.
Grandville is looking to take the O-K Red title with a win over Rockford. Rockford, though it hasn’t lost a game yet, is coming off a two-week pause due to coronavirus cases in the community.
In the O-K Gold, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Grand Rapids South Christian are each gunning for the championship. Defending state champ Catholic Central features some of the most dynamic players around, while South Christian has been taking care of business this season with perhaps less flash but still plenty of substance. South Christian is coached by Danny Brown, who led the team to a state title as quarterback years ago.
Our crews will also be spread out around West Michigan to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Allendale vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Battle Creek Lakeview vs. St. Joseph (5 p.m.)
- Cedar Springs vs. Kenowa Hills
- Delton Kellogg vs. Schoolcraft (5 p.m.)
- East Grand Rapids vs. Byron Center
- Edwardsburg vs. Paw Paw
- Forest Hills Central vs. Lowell (at Northview)
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. Thornapple Kellogg
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Northview
- Grand Rapids Union vs. Muskegon (at Houseman Field)
- Hamilton vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Kalamazoo Central vs. Portage Northern
- Kalamazoo United vs. Fennville (at Soissen Field)
- Montague vs. North Muskegon
- Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Holton (4 p.m.)
- Muskegon Oakridge vs. Whitehall
- Reeths-Puffer vs. Zeeland East
- Sparta vs. NorthPointe Christian
Seven schools —West Ottawa, Hopkins, East Kentwood, Hudsonville, Greenville, Plainwell and Zeeland West — had to cancel games this week due to coronavirus cases. There have been similar cancellations every week this season, but this week has seen the most.
Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week. Here’s what on tap for tonight:
O-K Red
- Rockford vs. Grandville
O-K Gold
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
O-K White
- East Grand Rapids vs. Byron Center
- Northview vs. Forest Hills Northern
O-K Blue
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Hamilton
- Coopersville vs. Holland Christian
CSAA Gold
- Tri County vs. Chippewa Hills
- Central Montcalm vs. Newaygo
Tri-Valley Conference Central
- Saginaw Swan Valley vs. Flushing
- Freeland at Bay City John Glenn
Kensington Lakes Activities Association East
- Livonia Franklin at Dearborn Pioneer
You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Though this is the sixth week of play, the season is in Week 9 because games started late due to the coronavirus.