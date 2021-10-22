Football Frenzy Week 9: Where our crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the last week of the high school football season before the playoffs! We’re sending crews all over West Michigan to get you the highlights of up to 26 games for the Football Frenzy.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) at Muskegon Oakridge (7-1), a non-conference game between two conference champions.

Caledonia (5-1/7-1) at Hudsonville (4-2/4-4)

Cedar Springs (5-1/6-2) vs. South Christian (5-1/6-2) (at East Kentwood)

We’re also sending crews to these games to bring you highlights (listed in alphabetical order by home team):

Byron Center vs. Lowell

Centreville vs. Buchanan

Coopersville vs. Hamilton

East Grand Rapids vs. Forest Hills Central

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Wayland

Fruitport vs. Unity Christian

Grand Haven vs. Rockford

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Kenowa Hills

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Northview

Grand Rapids Union vs. Reeths-Puffer (at Houseman Field)

Holland Christian vs. West Catholic

Hopkins vs. Belding

Jenison vs. East Kentwood

Kelloggsville vs. Sparta (at East Kelloggsville Elementary)

Mattawan vs. Battle Creek Central

Mona Shores vs. Zeeland East

Muskegon vs. Wyoming

Paw Paw vs. Plainwell

Saugatuck vs. Lawton

Spring Lake vs. Allendale

West Ottawa vs. Grandville

White Pigeon vs. Leslie

Zeeland West vs. Holland

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.