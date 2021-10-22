Football Frenzy Week 9: Where our crews will be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the last week of the high school football season before the playoffs! We’re sending crews all over West Michigan to get you the highlights of up to 26 games for the Football Frenzy.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) at Muskegon Oakridge (7-1), a non-conference game between two conference champions.
- Caledonia (5-1/7-1) at Hudsonville (4-2/4-4)
- Cedar Springs (5-1/6-2) vs. South Christian (5-1/6-2) (at East Kentwood)
We’re also sending crews to these games to bring you highlights (listed in alphabetical order by home team):
- Byron Center vs. Lowell
- Centreville vs. Buchanan
- Coopersville vs. Hamilton
- East Grand Rapids vs. Forest Hills Central
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. Wayland
- Fruitport vs. Unity Christian
- Grand Haven vs. Rockford
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Kenowa Hills
- Grand Rapids Christian vs. Northview
- Grand Rapids Union vs. Reeths-Puffer (at Houseman Field)
- Holland Christian vs. West Catholic
- Hopkins vs. Belding
- Jenison vs. East Kentwood
- Kelloggsville vs. Sparta (at East Kelloggsville Elementary)
- Mattawan vs. Battle Creek Central
- Mona Shores vs. Zeeland East
- Muskegon vs. Wyoming
- Paw Paw vs. Plainwell
- Saugatuck vs. Lawton
- Spring Lake vs. Allendale
- West Ottawa vs. Grandville
- White Pigeon vs. Leslie
- Zeeland West vs. Holland
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.