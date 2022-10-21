GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Conference titles are at stake in the last week of the regular high school football season.

The Football Frenzy is shining the spotlight on these games:

Rockford at Caledonia

Mona Shores at Muskegon

Unity Christian at Grand Rapids West Catholic

We’re also sending crews to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

St. Joseph at Battle Creek Central

Hopkins at Belding

Spring Lake at Coopersville

Greenville at East Grand Rapids

Grandville at East Kentwood

Forest Hills Northern at Forest Hills Central

Grand Rapids South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern

Holland Christian at Fruitport

Thornapple Kellogg at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Byron Center at Grand Rapids Christian

Grant at Kent City

Northview at Lowell

Niles Brandywine at Parchment

Paw Paw at Plainwell

Kelloggsville at Sparta

Cedar Springs at Wayland

Grand Rapids Union at Zeeland West

Additionally, we’ll have highlights of the women’s volleyball matchup between rivals Calvin and Hope.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.