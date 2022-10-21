GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Conference titles are at stake in the last week of the regular high school football season.
The Football Frenzy is shining the spotlight on these games:
- Rockford at Caledonia
- Mona Shores at Muskegon
- Unity Christian at Grand Rapids West Catholic
We’re also sending crews to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- St. Joseph at Battle Creek Central
- Hopkins at Belding
- Spring Lake at Coopersville
- Greenville at East Grand Rapids
- Grandville at East Kentwood
- Forest Hills Northern at Forest Hills Central
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Forest Hills Eastern
- Holland Christian at Fruitport
- Thornapple Kellogg at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Byron Center at Grand Rapids Christian
- Grant at Kent City
- Northview at Lowell
- Niles Brandywine at Parchment
- Paw Paw at Plainwell
- Kelloggsville at Sparta
- Cedar Springs at Wayland
- Grand Rapids Union at Zeeland West
Additionally, we’ll have highlights of the women’s volleyball matchup between rivals Calvin and Hope.
