GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s here already: The last week of the regular high school football season.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Paw Paw at Niles
- Tri County at Belding
- Stevensville Lakeshore at Portage Central
We’re also sending crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Coopersville at Allendale
- Grand Haven at Caledonia
- Forest Hills Eastern at Cedar Springs
- Newaygo at Comstock Park
- Greenville at Forest Hills Central
- East Grand Rapids at Forest Hills Northern
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills
- Fruitport at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Spring Lake at Hamilton
- Ravenna at Hart
- Grand Rapids Union at Holland
- South Haven at Kalamazoo United
- Byron Center at Northview
- Mattawan at Portage Northern
- Hudsonville at Rockford
- Schoolcraft at Saugatuck
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Wayland
- Orchard View at Whitehall
- Muskegon at Wyoming
- Mona Shores at Zeeland East
The matchups for the first round of the postseason will be announced Sunday, with dates and times being set Monday.