GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s here already: The last week of the regular high school football season.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Paw Paw at Niles

Tri County at Belding

Stevensville Lakeshore at Portage Central

We’re also sending crews to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Coopersville at Allendale

Grand Haven at Caledonia

Forest Hills Eastern at Cedar Springs

Newaygo at Comstock Park

Greenville at Forest Hills Central

East Grand Rapids at Forest Hills Northern

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills

Fruitport at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Spring Lake at Hamilton

Ravenna at Hart

Grand Rapids Union at Holland

South Haven at Kalamazoo United

Byron Center at Northview

Mattawan at Portage Northern

Hudsonville at Rockford

Schoolcraft at Saugatuck

Grand Rapids South Christian at Wayland

Orchard View at Whitehall

Muskegon at Wyoming

Mona Shores at Zeeland East

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

The matchups for the first round of the postseason will be announced Sunday, with dates and times being set Monday.