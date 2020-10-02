Football Frenzy: Where the team will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the weather turns cooler and more fall-like, the Football Frenzy is heating up.

Even though this is only the third week of play, the season is in Week 6 because games started late due to the coronavirus.

Tonight, we’re shining the spotlight on Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Catholic Central and intradistrict rivals Zeeland East and Zeeland West.

We’re also working to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Byron Center vs. Forest Hills Central (7 p.m.)

East Grand Rapids vs. Northview (5:30 p.m.)

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Kenowa Hills (7 p.m.)

Godwin Heights vs. Belding (6 p.m.)

Grand Haven vs. East Kentwood (7 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Forest Hills Northern (7 p.m.)

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (7 p.m. at East Kentwood)

Grand Rapids Union vs. Wyoming (7 p.m. at Houseman Field)

Greenville vs. Lowell (7 p.m.)

Holland Christian vs. Hamilton (7 p.m.)

Hopkins vs. NorthPointe Christian (7 p.m.)

Hudsonville vs. Grandville (7 p.m.)

Jenison vs. Caledonia (7 p.m.)

Kelloggsville vs. Comstock Park (7 p.m.)

Kent City vs. Holton (7 p.m.)

Mona Shores vs. Holland (7 p.m.)

Muskegon vs. Reeths-Puffer (7 p.m.)

Parchment vs. Kalamazoo United (7 p.m.)

Paw Paw vs. Sturgis (7 p.m.)

Portage Northern vs. Gull Lake (7 p.m.)

Sparta vs. Muskegon Catholic Central (7 p.m.)

Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (7 p.m.)

West Ottawa vs. Rockford (7 p.m.)

Even with games closed to many due to coronavirus mitigation protocols — though the number of spectators allowed in will increase starting Oct. 9 — you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week. Here’s what they have on available tonight:

East Grand Rapids vs. Northview (audio and On Cumulus’ ‘The Ticket’)

West Catholic vs. Spring Lake

Hudsonville vs. Grandville (video)

Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West

East Kentwood at Grand Haven

Jenison vs. Caledonia (video)

Coopersville vs. Unity Christian

Rockford at West Ottawa (video)

South Christian vs. Ottawa Hills

Union vs. Wyoming (video)

Tri County at Fremont (video)

Central Montcalm vs. Reed City (video)

Freeland at Birch Run (video)

Saginaw Swan Valley vs. Bay City John Glenn

Livonia Franklin vs. Livonia Churchill (video)

Three West Michigan games have been canceled due to COVID-19 exposure: Edwardsburg at Plainwell, Grant at Newaygo and Schoolcraft at Galesburg-Augusta. There have been similar cancellations every week so far this season.

You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.